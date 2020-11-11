Panaji, Nov 11 (PTI) Young Indian defender Sumit Rathi may have been a revelation in his debut season but the 19-year-old will have to fight for a place this time in a star-studded ATK Mohun Bagan squad.

Star footballers like Sandesh Jhingan, Shubhasish Bose, Tiri have joined to strengthen the Mariners defence but Rathi is determined to prove himself again like he did in ATK's triumphant campaign earlier this year.

"Coach Sir has always said that professionals have to be prepared to deal with any situation. I'm getting ready," the Emerging Player of ISL 2019-20 said.

With five substitutions allowed this time, Rathi is determined to make it count.

"This time, five players will get a chance to play in replacement. I will prove myself if I get a chance," Rathi, who has signed a five-year contract for ATKMB, said.

Rathi made 14 appearances in his debut season for ATK earlier this year and quickly became a regular by his superlative show.

Rathi has played for the Under-14 and U-18 national youth teams and was also part of the U-18 SAFF Cup champions team in Nepal.

He was called up to the Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side while playing in the Calcutta Football League.

"I could not sleep that night when I was called... It's kind of similar to the night after we were crowned champions," he remembered.

Rathi featured in 14 games for the Kolkata outfit in his debut campaign and delivered a masterful performance throughout.

In the 1170 minutes he was on the pitch for the eventual champions, the player from Uttar Pradesh performed a staggering 115 clearances, 27 tackles and 365 passes, while maintaining a good 74 per cent accuracy.

Rathi, who hails from a farmer's family in Sonata village of Muzaffarnagar, also got a call-up to the national camp which was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What's in it! If I play well, I will be called again. It is my dream to play regularly in the Indian team," Rathi signed off.

ATKMB have also announced a tie-up with MP Birla Cement for the upcoming season.

