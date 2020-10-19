Melbourne [Australia], October 19 (ANI): Australia women's cricketer Lauren Cheatle is aiming for a long-awaited return to cricket during the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

The left-arm bowler played just two games during the 2019-20 summer for New South Wales as a shoulder injury had ruled her out of the fifth season of WBBL.

Cheatle underwent surgery and is hopeful of being available for the Sydney Sixers during the latter part of the showpiece event

"It's progressing really well, it was a bit a hiccup to have another operation but since having that I've spent a lot of time in the gym and back running," cricket.com.au quoted Cheatle as saying.

"This is the first time in a year I've come off a long run, and it all went well so I'm rapt about that," she added.

The 21-year-old cricketer had dislocated her shoulder throwing a ball from the boundary during a match in September 2019.

"Then that didn't heal properly, so I needed another bicep operation in June," said Cheatle.

"It was quite frustrating because I felt like I was doing all the right things and wasn't getting the results, so to have a scan and find out there was another issue and get that fixed as soon as we did was quite relieving," Cheatle explained.

On the opening day of WBBL, a total of four matches will be played. The first match of the tournament will be played between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars. (ANI)

