London [UK], June 22 (ANI): Vancouver and Berlin have been named as host cities for the Laver Cup in 2023 and 2024 respectively, following a comprehensive and competitive bidding process.

The news comes as preparations ramp up for this year's event, which will take place at The O2 in London this September.

The Laver Cup will be staged at Vancouver's Rogers Arena from September 22-24, 2023 while Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena will host the Laver Cup from September 20-22, 2024.

"Our dream for the Laver Cup was to bring together the world's top players - rivals year-round - as teammates, to honor the great legends of the past and bring spectacular and competitive tennis to new destinations," Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick said.

"With the fifth Laver Cup taking place in London in September, and today's announcement, we are well on our way to realizing our vision for what is now a hugely popular event on the tennis calendar."

Laver Cup CEO Steve Zacks, who forged the agreements with officials in both cities, believes each will provide a perfect stage for the event.

"We're delighted to bring the Laver Cup in 2023 to Vancouver, a beautiful city which is renowned for hosting major sporting events. It will also be our first time coming to the West," Zacks said. "And then in 2024 we look forward to staging the event in Berlin, one of the coolest cities in Europe."

Tennis is also a popular sport in both cities. Canada has produced many outstanding players, and three of them have competed for Team World in Laver Cup competition: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic.

Germany is also a leading tennis nation and one of its current stars - World No.2 Alexander Zverev - is a four-time Laver Cup champion as part of Team Europe.

Canada's Rogers Arena is home to the NHL's Vancouver Canucks hockey team. The multi-purpose arena stages some of the biggest concerts and shows in Vancouver, the third largest city in Canada.

The Mercedes-Benz Arena is Berlin's leading destination for concerts and special events. Opening in 2008, it has showcased many international artists, as well as the Euroleague Final Four in 2009 and 2016, NBA and NHL games, the European Men's Basketball Championship, the Handball World Championship and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The three-day Laver Cup competition pits six of the best players from Team Europe, captained by tennis legend Bjorn Borg, against six leading players from Team World, led by Borg's professional rival, John McEnroe.

Played on a dramatic black indoor court, the Laver Cup debuted in Prague in 2017 and has since rotated destinations between Europe and the World, staged in Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019, Boston in 2021 and in 2022, at The O2 in London from September 23-25. (ANI)

