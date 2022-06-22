Robert Lewandowski's future remains uncertain as the striker enters the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich. Since arriving in 2014, the Poland international has been one of the star performers for the Bavarian giants, winning multiple leagues and a Champions League title. However, the 33-year-old wants to take on a new challenge in his career. Barcelona Close In On Polish Striker As Bayern Munich Name Asking Price.

Barcelona are tipped as the favourites to sign the 33-year-old goal-scorer but the Catalan giants are yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich, who are not too concerned about the striker's immediate future according to a report from 90Min.

Barcelona are working to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer and are hoping to convince Bayern Munich to let their star man leave. However, the Catalan giants' initial bid was rejected by the Bavarian outfit. Barcelona Prepare Improved Offer For Bayern Munich Striker.

Bayern Munich want the striker to see out his contract with them but are willing to let him go for a fee of €50 million. However, the club have doubts if Barcelona can meet their asking price for the Poland international, who is also hoping for an exit.

Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to leave and join Barcelona in the summer with reports suggesting that he has agreed personal terms with them as well. However, the Spanish side are working under strict financial restrictions and are struggling to come up with the funds.

'New bid from Barcelona? I'm not thinking about that. I'm expecting to see Robert in training on July 12' said Bayern director Salihamidzic in a recent interview.

