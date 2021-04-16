New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) that prior to holding the Senior Division Boys' Football League it shall decide the standard operating procedure (SOP), including with regard to creation of bio bubbles, to be followed during the event.

The direction by Justice Prathiba M Singh came after DSA informed it that a meeting was held on April 13 when it was decided to suspend the league for the time being.

DSA also told the court that it will take a decision with regard to holding the event only in June.

Taking note of the submission, the court said prior to commencing holding of the sporting event, DSA shall decide what would be the SOPs, including with regard to creation of bio bubbles.

With the direction, the court disposed of the petition filed by the Hindustan Football Club seeking suspension of the Senior Division Boys' Football League, which was initially slated to commence from April 15, in view of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Delhi-based Hindustan Football Club, represented by advocate Ashim Shridhar, had also sought formulation of a standard operating procedure including creation of bio-bubbles prior to commencement of the tournament.

A bio bubble is the creation of a protective environment by holding events at a centralised site with strict quarantine and safety protocols in place to prevent interaction of players with the outside world and prevent spread of COVID-19 among them.

The plea, filed through advocates Niyati Patwardhan and Shashi Pratap Singh, had claimed that DSA was planning to hold the tournament without following any of the norms or standard operating procedures laid down by the Centre and Delhi government for holding such events during the ongoing pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)