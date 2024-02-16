New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The New York Superstar Strikers, under the proud leadership of Yuvraj Singh, are thrilled to unveil their squad ahead of the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy 2024. With a mix of seasoned veterans, the team is poised to achieve success in the upcoming campaign.

Headlining the squad are renowned names such as Dan Christian, and Jerome Taylor. Their experience and skill on the field are set to provide invaluable leadership and expertise to the team.

Supporting the core group are talented individuals including Isuru Udana, Asela Gunaratne and Alviro Petersen, each bringing their unique strengths and abilities to the team dynamic.

Rounding out the squad are promising talents such as Nuwan Pradeep, Chamara Kapugedera, and Ricardo Powell, who are poised to make significant contributions to the team's success.

Carl Crowe, the head coach of the New York Superstar Strikers, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season.

"I am truly impressed with the squad we've assembled. Each player brings something unique to the table, and I have full confidence in their abilities to perform at their best. With the right combination of experience and talent, we're ready to take on any challenge that comes our way," Crowe said in an official statement.

Chaminda Vaas, the bowling coach of the New York Superstar Strikers, added, "I am thrilled to be a part of this talented squad. With a strong focus on bowling excellence, I am confident that our bowlers will play a crucial role in the success of the team. Together, we will strive to achieve our goals and make our mark in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024."

Yuvraj Singh, the iconic player and dynamic leader of the New York Superstar Strikers, expressed, "I am thrilled to step onto the field for the Legends Cricket Trophy alongside the sporting icons of the game. Getting to lead these legendary icons will be an exciting time, and I am looking forward to the tournament and to creating some new memories."

Draft Signings:The New York Superstar Strikers have strategically added depth to their squad with notable draft signings, including Chadwick Walton, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shadab Jakati, Rahul Sharma, Manpreet Gony, Yuvraj Singh, Dan Christian, Jerome Taylor, Isuru Udana, Asela Gunaratne, Alviro Petersen, Nuwan Pradeep, Chamara Kapugedera, and Ricardo Powell. These additions further enhance the team's capabilities and solidify their position as contenders in the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy 2024. (ANI)

