New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): As the countdown begins for the LEGEN-Z T10 League, Royal Challengers Delhi, one of the six franchise teams, will start their campaign in August, according to a release from the franchise.

The league gets ready to roll with daily triple-headers from August 7 to August 11, culminating in a grand finale on August 13.

With a star-studded squad that includes Ross Taylor, Praveen Kumar, and several raw, promising Indian players selected through trials, Royal Challengers Delhi is poised to become a fan-favourite team, both for its talent and its inspiring ownership story, according to a release by Royal Challengers Delhi.

Commenting on the development, the team's owner, Sandeep Chachra, a sports enthusiast and the driving force behind several successful ventures across real estate and sports media, said he is confident that this new chapter will help elevate the cricketing landscape.

"I've built businesses across continents, but my heart still beats for gully cricket. I've bought Royal Challengers Delhi because I want to give back to the sport that shaped my childhood. The LEGEN-Z T10 League is not just cricket--it's a cause. It takes raw, street-level talent and places it under the global spotlight. I'm proud to be part of this revolution in gully cricket,"

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, chairman, LEGEN-Z T10 League, said, "The entry of a global entrepreneur like Sandeep Chachra and a brand like Mondus Properties into our league is proof of our belief in our vision. Royal Challengers Delhi is now backed by a team that understands both business and passion."

Surender Agarwal, COO, LEGEN-Z T10 League, said, "When we envisioned the league, we wanted each team to reflect ambition, heart, and real connection with grassroots cricket. With Mondus Properties owning the Royal Challengers Delhi, we've got just that. Chachra's journey and passion bring immense value, and we're excited to see the energy and leadership he brings to the league."

Chiranjeev Dubey, founder & CEO, LEGEN-Z T10 League, said, "We are building more than a tournament--we are building stories. The addition of Mondus Properties and Sandeep Chachra adds credibility and depth to that story. It reflects our core belief that cricket belongs to everyone--from the boardrooms of Dubai to the streets of Delhi."

Royal Challengers Delhi squad: Ross Taylor (C), Keith Ingram, Praveen Kumar, Anureet Singh, Fazil Ali, Nimesh Patel, Abhishek Yadav, Kohinoor Turki, Ravi Kumar Dixit, Kshitij, Pandurang Magar, Shivesh Pandey, Mohammad Yasir, Yuvraj Uike, Arjun Vasita, Vijendra Singh Nagarwal. (ANI)

