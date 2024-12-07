Mumbai, December 7: Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to start his last race with Mercedes from 18th on the grid after a bizarre incident wrecked his final qualifying lap Saturday. A plastic pole marking the inside of a corner was knocked loose by Kevin Magnussen's Haas and Hamilton drove over it, leaving the object jammed under his Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton Organizes End of Season Annual Dinner for F1 Drivers, Mercedes Star Celebrates Ahead of Moving to Ferrari (See Post).

“I messed that up big time, guys," Hamilton told the team over the radio.

Hamilton was already among the slowest in the first part of qualifying and he was eliminated shortly after. Hamilton is moving to Ferrari for 2025 after 12 years with Mercedes, where he won six drivers' titles.

