As the Formula One season coming to an end officially in December, most of the F1 drivers got together for one final time in the season for an end-of-the-season dinner. The meal is held every year to commemorate the campaign’s end ahead of the final race scheduled at the Yas Marina Circuit. With Lewis Hamilton himself moving to Ferrari next year, he took it up on himself to host the Grand dinner for the Class of 2024 Formula 1 drivers. The Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were among the key entities who missed the dinner. Hamilton also took to the social media and shared a picture of the get together. F1 Champion Max Verstappen and Girlfriend Kelly Piquet Set To Embrace Parenthood, Couple Announces Pregnancy.

Lewis Hamilton Organizes End of Season Annual Dinner for F1 Drivers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)