Sakhir (Bahrain), Feb 26 (AP) Lewis Hamilton has started Formula One pre-season testing for Ferrari.

The 40-year-old British driver announced last year was leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari after spending 11 years and winning six of his seven world titles with the Silver Arrows.

After Hamilton drove out of the garage Wednesday in the red car No. 44 at the circuit in Bahrain, F1's official social media site posted the message: “Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari driver” followed by a heart emoji.

Hamilton joined the team last month will line up in the 2025 season alongside Charles Leclerc, who has been at Ferrari since 2019. AP

