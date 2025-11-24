Cincinnati [USA], November 24 (ANI): Lionel Messi added yet another chapter to his legendary career as the Argentine maestro became the first footballer in history to record 1300 goal contributions. Messi has now amassed 896 goals and 404 assists across club and international football, a staggering achievement unmatched in the sport's history.

The landmark came when Messi powered Inter Miami to their first-ever Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup final. Inter Miami, delivered a brilliant performance in its Eastern Conference semifinals against FC Cincinnati, beating them 4-0.

The World Cup winner scored one goal himself before turning creator for the remaining three, orchestrating Miami's attacks with trademark vision and precision. His passing masterclass included two assists for Tadeo Allende, who finished with a brace, as Miami dominated from start to finish.

Inter Miami, with slightly better ball possession at 51 per cent, scored in the 19th minute. Messi produced the first goal, with Mateo Silvetti's cross reaching the icon, who wasted no time in driving it into the net.

Cincinnati tried to counter-attack as Evander fired over, while Kevin Denkey also troubled Inter Miami, but they could not get the much-needed equaliser before the first half.

Inter Miami were all over Cincinnati in the second half, with Messi providing the assist on Silvetti's brilliant curling effort into the far corner for the second goal in the 57th minute.

Tadeo scored two goals in the 62nd and 74th minutes. Inter Miami was simply not giving their opponents a chance to breathe as Messi won the ball deep in his half, took three touches, and provided Tadeo with an assist for his first goal. Messi's magic continued as he delivered another assist to Tadeo for a match-sealing goal in the 74th minute.

In 28 games so far this season, Messi has delivered 29 goals and 19 assists. In 53 appearances for the club since his signing in 2023, he has scored 50 goals and 35 assists.

Inter Miami has reached the MLS Cup playoffs Eastern Conference final for the first time ever and will be playing for the Eastern Conference title against New York FC in a title clash scheduled for November 29.

As the side moves into the decisive phase of the season, the Argentine captain's influence continues to grow, both statistically and in terms of his impact on Miami's rise.

With 1300 goal contributions now to his name, Messi's pursuit of more silverware and more records shows no sign of slowing down. (ANI)

