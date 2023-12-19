Dubai, Dec 19 (PTI) Following is the list of sold players in Tuesday's IPL Auction here.

Teamwise list of sold players:

************************

Chennai Super Kings:

Player Nationality Price Paid

Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand Rs 14 crore

Sameer Rizvi

India

Rs 8.4 crore

Shardul Thakur India

Rs 4 crore

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh Rs 2 crore Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand Rs 1.8 crore

Avanish Rao Aravelly India Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals: Player Nationality Price Paid

Kumar Kushagra

India Rs 7.2 crore

Jhye Richardson

Australia Rs 5 crore

Harry Brook

England Rs 4 crore

Sumit Kumar

India

Rs 1 crore

Tristan Stubbs

South Africa Rs 50 lakh

Rasikh Dar

India

Rs 20 lakh

Ricky Bhui

India

Rs 20 lakh

Swastik Chhikara

India

Rs 20 lakh

Gujarat Titans:

Player Nationality Price Paid

Spencer Johnson

Australia Rs 10 crore

Shahrukh Khan

India

Rs 7.40 crore

Umesh Yadav

India

Rs 5.8 crore

Robin Minz

India

Rs 3.6 crore

Sushant Mishra

India

Rs 2.2 crore

Kartik Tyagi

India

Rs 60 lakh

Azmatullah Omarzai Afghnaistan Rs 50 lakh

Manav Suthar

India

Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Player Nationality Price Paid

Mitchell Starc

Australia Rs 24.75 crore

Mujeeb Rahman

Afghanistan Rs 2 crore

Sherfane Rutherford West Indies Rs 1.5 crore

Gus Atkinson

England Rs 1 crore

Manish Pandey

India Rs 50 lakh

Chetan Sakariya

India

Rs 50 lakh

KS Bharat

India

Rs 50 lakh

Ramandeep Singh

India

Rs 20 lakh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi India

Rs 20 lakh

Sakib Hussain India Rs 20 lakh

Lucknow Super Giants

Player Nationality Paid Price

Shivam Mavi

India

Rs 6,4 crore

M Siddharth

India

Rs 2.4 crore

David Willey

England Rs 2 crore

Ashton Turner

Australia Rs 1 crore

Arshin Kulkarni

India

Rs 20 lakh

Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian

Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians

Player Nationality Price Paid

Gerald Coetzee

South Africa Rs 5 crore

Nuwan Thushara

Sri Lanka Rs 4.8 crore

Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka Rs 4.6 crore

Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan Rs 1.5 crore

Anshul Kamboj

India

Rs 20 lakh

Naman Dhir

India

Rs 20 lakh

Shreyas Gopal

India

Rs 20 lakh

Shivalik Sharma

India Rs 20 lakh

Punjab Kings

Player Nationality Price Paid

Harshal Patel

India

Rs 11.75 crore

Rilee Rossouw

South Africa Rs 8 crore

Chris Woakes

England Rs 4.2 crore

Tanay Thyagarajann India

Rs 20 lakh

Prince Choudhary

India

Rs 20 lakh

Vishwanath Pratap Singh India

Rs 20 lakh

Shashank Singh

India

Rs 20 lakh

Ashutosh Sharma

India

Rs 20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals

Player Nationality Price Paid

Rovman Powell

West Indies Rs 7.4 crore

Shubham Dubey

India

Rs 5.80 crore

Nandre Burger

South Africa RS 50 lakh

Tom Kohler-Cadmore England Rs 40 lakh

Abid Mushtaq

India Rs 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Player Nationality Price Paid

Alzarri Joseph

West Indies Rs 11.5 crore

Yash Dayal

India

Rs 5 crore

Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand Rs 2 crore

Tom Curran

England Rs 1.5 crore

Saurav Chuahan

India Rs 20 lakh

Swapnil Singh

India Rs 20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Player Nationality Price Paid

Pat Cummins

Australia Rs 20.5 crore

Travis Head

Australia Rs 6.8 crore

Jaydev Unadkat

India

Rs 1.6 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Rs 1.5 crore

Jhathavedh Subramanyan India

Rs 20 lakh

Akash Singh

India

Rs 20 lakh.

