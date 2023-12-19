Dubai, Dec 19 (PTI) Following is the list of sold players in Tuesday's IPL Auction here.
Teamwise list of sold players:
************************
Chennai Super Kings:
Player Nationality Price Paid
Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand Rs 14 crore
Sameer Rizvi
India
Rs 8.4 crore
Shardul Thakur India
Rs 4 crore
Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh Rs 2 crore Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand Rs 1.8 crore
Avanish Rao Aravelly India Rs 20 lakh
Delhi Capitals: Player Nationality Price Paid
Kumar Kushagra
India Rs 7.2 crore
Jhye Richardson
Australia Rs 5 crore
Harry Brook
England Rs 4 crore
Sumit Kumar
India
Rs 1 crore
Tristan Stubbs
South Africa Rs 50 lakh
Rasikh Dar
India
Rs 20 lakh
Ricky Bhui
India
Rs 20 lakh
Swastik Chhikara
India
Rs 20 lakh
Gujarat Titans:
Player Nationality Price Paid
Spencer Johnson
Australia Rs 10 crore
Shahrukh Khan
India
Rs 7.40 crore
Umesh Yadav
India
Rs 5.8 crore
Robin Minz
India
Rs 3.6 crore
Sushant Mishra
India
Rs 2.2 crore
Kartik Tyagi
India
Rs 60 lakh
Azmatullah Omarzai Afghnaistan Rs 50 lakh
Manav Suthar
India
Rs 20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders
Player Nationality Price Paid
Mitchell Starc
Australia Rs 24.75 crore
Mujeeb Rahman
Afghanistan Rs 2 crore
Sherfane Rutherford West Indies Rs 1.5 crore
Gus Atkinson
England Rs 1 crore
Manish Pandey
India Rs 50 lakh
Chetan Sakariya
India
Rs 50 lakh
KS Bharat
India
Rs 50 lakh
Ramandeep Singh
India
Rs 20 lakh
Angkrish Raghuvanshi India
Rs 20 lakh
Sakib Hussain India Rs 20 lakh
Lucknow Super Giants
Player Nationality Paid Price
Shivam Mavi
India
Rs 6,4 crore
M Siddharth
India
Rs 2.4 crore
David Willey
England Rs 2 crore
Ashton Turner
Australia Rs 1 crore
Arshin Kulkarni
India
Rs 20 lakh
Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian
Rs 20 lakh
Mumbai Indians
Player Nationality Price Paid
Gerald Coetzee
South Africa Rs 5 crore
Nuwan Thushara
Sri Lanka Rs 4.8 crore
Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka Rs 4.6 crore
Mohammad Nabi
Afghanistan Rs 1.5 crore
Anshul Kamboj
India
Rs 20 lakh
Naman Dhir
India
Rs 20 lakh
Shreyas Gopal
India
Rs 20 lakh
Shivalik Sharma
India Rs 20 lakh
Punjab Kings
Player Nationality Price Paid
Harshal Patel
India
Rs 11.75 crore
Rilee Rossouw
South Africa Rs 8 crore
Chris Woakes
England Rs 4.2 crore
Tanay Thyagarajann India
Rs 20 lakh
Prince Choudhary
India
Rs 20 lakh
Vishwanath Pratap Singh India
Rs 20 lakh
Shashank Singh
India
Rs 20 lakh
Ashutosh Sharma
India
Rs 20 lakh
Rajasthan Royals
Player Nationality Price Paid
Rovman Powell
West Indies Rs 7.4 crore
Shubham Dubey
India
Rs 5.80 crore
Nandre Burger
South Africa RS 50 lakh
Tom Kohler-Cadmore England Rs 40 lakh
Abid Mushtaq
India Rs 20 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Player Nationality Price Paid
Alzarri Joseph
West Indies Rs 11.5 crore
Yash Dayal
India
Rs 5 crore
Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand Rs 2 crore
Tom Curran
England Rs 1.5 crore
Saurav Chuahan
India Rs 20 lakh
Swapnil Singh
India Rs 20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Player Nationality Price Paid
Pat Cummins
Australia Rs 20.5 crore
Travis Head
Australia Rs 6.8 crore
Jaydev Unadkat
India
Rs 1.6 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Rs 1.5 crore
Jhathavedh Subramanyan India
Rs 20 lakh
Akash Singh
India
Rs 20 lakh.
