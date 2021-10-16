Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket coach, Mickey Arthur said that he lives the ups and downs of international cricket almost alongside his players.

Touted as a coach throughout his playing days, Arthur has always exhibited the virtues of the profession.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the Men's T20 World Cup, a buoyant Arthur showed no sign of changing during Sri Lanka's campaign.

"I love the passion. I love the intensity of it. I love riding that emotional wave. Some people say coaches should be Stoney-faced and just sit there. It's not my character. I can't do that. I love the journey. I love the drive," said Arthur.

Also Read | Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Sri Lankan job is Arthur's fourth international role across a 16-year international coaching career, a span now longer than his time as a professional player.

Compiling over 10,000 runs across South African domestic cricket and representing South Africa A, Arthur transitioned to coaching younger than most. Early domestic success followed, and an offer to coach South Africa was forthcoming.

"I think first of all you've got to understand it's about the players. The environment is about the players and you're there to create that environment for them. And then, every player is different, and you've got to treat every player different," he said.

"There's not a one-size-fits-all here in this job and you've got to get in and have that connection with every one of your players in order to get the best out of them," he added.

Sri Lanka will be facing Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)