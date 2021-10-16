Under fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to return to winning ways in the league with a game away against Leicester City. The Red Devils dropped points against Everton and Aston Villa prior to the international break and despite early stages in the campaign, they do not look like challenging for the top honours. Fans have been growing impatient with these results especially after the board got some of the biggest names in world football signed in the summer. For now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the backing of those above him in the hierarchy but patience runs thin in modern football these days. Opponents Leicester City are 13th in the points table at the moment and will look to head north after a slow start to the season. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Winning Manchester United and Premier League POTM Awards.

Wilfred Ndidi’s hamstring injury rules him out of the game against Manchester United while James Justin and Wesley Fofana are long-term absentees. Jonny Evans has a foot issue off late but that should not prevent him from starting this match. Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy make the two-man forward line with Youri Tielemans and Boubakary Soumare in midfield. James Maddinson could be used as an impact substitute if Leicester City need someone to unlock the United defence. Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His ‘Morning Essentials’ While Sporting CR7 Underwear (See Picture).

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof are set to start for Manchester United after both first-choice defenders Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane got injured. Cristiano Ronaldo should be back in the starting eleven in place of Edinson Cavani. Fred has been ruled out of the game after arriving late from the international break. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay look like the players getting the nod in midfield.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leicester City vs Manchester United in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. The game will be held on October 16, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar. It is a challenge for Manchester United but one they would relish as they are playing away from home.

