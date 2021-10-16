Manchester City would aim to return to winning ways when they face Burnley in the Premier League 2021-22 on Saturday, October 16. The match would be played at the Etihad stadium and would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pep Guardiola's side played out an intense 2-2 draw with title favourites Liverpool and they need to win in order to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea, who now have 16 points. They would be boosted by the return of Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko but they might miss the services of Gabriel Jesus and Ederson, both of whom are on international duty with Brazil. Also, young forward Ferran Torres would miss this as well as other games as Guardiola confirmed that the Spanish player had suffered a metatarsal in his right foot while on international duty. Liverpool vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 Match Ends With 2-2 Draw

Burnley on the other hand, are 18th on the Premier League table and they would have to put together a miraculous and inspirational performance against Manchester City to secure their first win this season, something that looks unlikely at the moment. City are expected to win this match without much difficulty.

When is Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Burnley in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on October 16, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Burnley match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2021 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).