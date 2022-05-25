London [UK], May 25 (ANI): Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League 2021/22 Manager of the Season.

Klopp helped to ensure one of the best title races in history went down to the final minutes of the campaign as his Liverpool team pushed Manchester City all the way.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

They were 14 points behind Man City in January but won 16 and drew two of their remaining matches to finish on 92 points, losing fewer matches, two, than any other team across the campaign.

Indeed, in beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on Sunday, Liverpool went the entire season unbeaten at home, doing so for a joint-record fifth time in the Premier League.

Also Read | AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 Final Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Klopp wins the award for a second time, having also claimed it in 2019/20 after steering Liverpool to their first Premier League title.

The 54-year-old won after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide who would top a five-man shortlist.

The German will now hope to end the campaign on a high when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday with a chance to claim a treble, adding to their EFL Cup and FA Cup wins this season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)