The first final of the UEFA Conference League will be played out in Tirana, Albania where AS Roma take on Feyenoord in the summit clash. Jose Mourinho, a veteran when it comes to masterminding teams to European glory, knows Feyenoord are no pushovers. The Dutch side finished third in the Eredivisie and have some good players in their rank. Although they come into the contest on back of a defeat, both the teams will start as equals. AS Roma under Jose Mourinho finished sixth but their were times this season where they did look like breaching top four. A good transfer window and the Romans could well push on next season. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Final Opening Ceremony Date & Time: Watch Camila Cabello Perform LIVE Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid Clash (Watch Video).

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has returned to first team training for AS Roma and is in line to start in the finals. The talented attacker missed the semis due to an injury and his return is a huge boost for AS Roma. Tammy Abraham has taken his opportunity in Italy and his partnership with Nicolo Zaniolo in the final third will be crucial. Sergio Oliveira will hold the midfield together and may push up if accorded space.

Justin Bijlow misses out for Feyenoord while Orkun Kokcu will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Reiss Nelson, who is on loan from Arsenal, is blessed with pace and trickery and can trouble the Roman defence. Luis Sinisterra on the flanks is another quality player and will look to create chances for Cyriel Dessers.

When is AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 Final Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

AS Roma vs Feyenoord final clash in the UEFA Conference League 2021-22 will be played at the Air Albania Stadium on May 26, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 00:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 Final Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Conference League in India and will telecast the final live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of AS Roma vs Feyenoord on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Conference League 2021-22 Final Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform SonyLiv will be streaming the AS Roma vs Feyenoord final live for its fans in India. You can tune into the SonyLiv app or website to watch AS Roma vs Feyenoord, UEFA Europa Conference League final live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match. AS Roma have not won a major trophy since 2008 and under Jose Mourinho, this might just change. Expect a narrow 2-1 win for the Italian club.

