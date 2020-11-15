Liverpool [UK], November 15 (ANI): Liverpool on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Ray Clemence, who passed away at the age of 72.

"Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Reds legend Ray Clemence, aged 72," the club said in a statement.

The former goalkeeper, rated by many as the greatest ever to represent Liverpool between the posts, won practically everything - often multiple times - across his 13 years and 665 appearances in the first team.

Clemence was a formidable, usually unbeatable last line of defence as the Reds dominated the 1970s.

"His haul of trophies tells you everything about the successful era he hugely contributed to. Three European Cups, five league titles, two UEFA Cups, a UEFA Super Cup, an FA Cup and a League Cup," the club's statement further read.

Having won 61 caps for his country as a player, he later joined the Football Association and England national team set-up as a coach before retiring in 2013.

"The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Ray's family and friends at this sad and difficult time. RIP Ray Clemence 1948-2020," the statement concluded. (ANI)

