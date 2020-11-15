Italy vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Italy will look to extend its 23-match unbeaten streak when they host Poland in their penultimate UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Group A1 match. Italy vs Poland League A Group 1 match will be played at the Mapei Stadium. Poland lead the group with seven points from four matches while Italy are a point behind. Both these teams played out a dull goalless draw when they met earlier in the tournament and will hope for a better result this time.

Poland captain and star forward Robert Lewandowski is expected to start in this crucial game against Italy after sitting out in the 2-0 international friendly win over Ukraine. Italy beat Estonia 4-0 in their friendly encounter but will be without head coach Roberto Mancini, who was forced into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 while experienced centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is out with injury.

When Is Italy vs Poland Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Italy vs Poland UEFA Nations League Group A1 match will take place on November 16 (Sunday midnight). The match will be played at the Mapei Stadium and it has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Italy vs Poland, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Italy vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Nations League in India. So fans can switch to Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the League A Group 2 match.

Is Italy vs Poland, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming Italy vs Poland match online for fans in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or on the SonyLiv website to catch the live-action.

