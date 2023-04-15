Liverpool [United Kingdom], April 15 (ANI): Liverpool has been in pursuit of the young talented English midfielder Jude Bellingham for quite some time.

There have been many speculations about Jude's next home in the 2023/24 season. At this point, there are not many clubs who could acquire his services with the hefty price tag that Dortumd are bound to place on him.

While addressing the media in the pre-match press conference, Liverpool's decision to go against signing Jude Bellingham at this point became more clear with Klopp's answer.

"You have to realise what you can do and then work with that. How much money do we have available and then work with that. We are not children. Ask a five-year-old what they want for Christmas and they say a Ferrari, you wouldn't say that's a good idea, it's too expensive and you cannot drive it," Klopp said.

"It's what you can do and then you do it, and work with that. It's always how I've worked. Whatever we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it. You have to accept that this or that is not possible for us. We'll step aside and do different stuff," Klopp added.

Klopp feels there is nothing to talk about regarding speculation of Liverpool signing Bellingham.

"There's nothing to say about it to be honest. If we don't speak about players we sign or not, why would we now speak about this kind of speculation and this kind of news? It's really nothing to say about," Klopp said.

"It's not about Jude Bellingham my answer now - why do we constantly talk about things we theoretically can't have? We cannot have six players in the summer for £100m [each], for example, everybody would say that's clear," Klopp added. (ANI)

