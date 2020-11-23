Liverpool, November 23: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said that Liverpool is still a 'top-class team' despite missing out on a number of players due to injury in a 3-0 win against the former's side at Anfield on Sunday.

Headers from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino added to Jonny Evans' own goal as Liverpool extended their unbeaten home run in the league to 64 games -- a club record.

On the other hand, Leicester faced their first loss in seven outings in all competitions and Rodgers highlighted where his side can improve in future games.

Jurgen Klopp was without the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara for the Premier League encounter. Also Read | Lionel Messi, Frenkie De Jong Left-Out of Barcelona's Squad for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Match Against Dynamo Kyiv.

"We don't dwell on it. We've had a terrific start. We were beaten by the better team. Everyone talked about Liverpool's injuries and that was the narrative leading into this game but it's still a top-class team with players at the front end of the pitch who can hurt you," Goal.com quoted Rodgers as saying.

"There's still a number of players out but the players have been great, doing everything and it just wasn't our night, so we move on," he added.

Rodgers said it was still a strong Liverpool defence, as Klopp's side kept their fourth clean sheet in seven games in all competitions. Also Read | How to Watch Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in IST? Get Free Live Telecast and Score Updates ISL Football Match on TV in India.

"I don't really see it as a depleted backline. I know they're missing Virgil van Dijk, but Matip is a top defender, Fabinho has filled in, he played there against Chelsea and played there against top players," he said.

"Andy Robertson has always played, Alisson is the number one goalkeeper and wherever James Milner plays he does an incredible job. I don't go with that narrative, they're still very strong with top players. You look at their midfield, players who have always played. They're just an outstanding team, super organised, play really hard with quality and were the better team," he added.

