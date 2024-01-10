Hull (England), Jan 10 (AP) Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho has joined Championship team Hull City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old Carvalho spent the first half of the season on loan at German club RB Leipzig but returned to Liverpool last week after struggling for playing time.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Fulham, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch League Cup Semifinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Hull coach Liam Rosenior said “I couldn't be happier" about the signing.

“Everyone is aware of Fabio's ability, his qualities as a young player,” Rosenior told Hull's website. "Technically, he's outstanding. He can assist, score and run in behind. He's brave, quick, very balanced and takes the ball.

Also Read | India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024, Mohali Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

“Fabio's got the ability to make a real impact on our season and get us to where we want to be.”

Hull is seventh in the second-tier Championship and in the hunt for a place in the playoffs for the final promotion spot to the Premier League next season. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)