Rohit Sharma has made his way back and will be leading India in the three-match T20I series beginning on Thursday, January 11. As per the previous records Afghanistan has never been able to win a single T20I against India. The squads for both India and Afghanistan are packed with talented individuals and will be interesting to see the high-intensity matchups. India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs AFG Cricket Match in Mohali.

India has now made many changes in the squad from their last T20I series. This will be the only T20I series they will be playing before the major ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is to be played in the USA and West Indies. India has started their new year with the Test Match win over South Africa and will now be looking forward to clinching the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and India's batting sensation Virat Kohli will be making a return to the T20I squad of India. Both of them played their last T20I for India back in 2022 and now looking to leave a mark on their comeback as the ICC T20I World Cup will be coming up in a few months in 2024.

Mohali Weather Report

Expected Weather at Mohali During IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 (Source: Accuweather.com)

The good news for the fans of cricket is there are no chances of rainfall as per the weather report mentioned above, hence fans can easily enjoy the match in chilly weather. The temperature will vary between 9-14 degrees Celcius. Rashid Khan Ruled Out of India vs Afghanistan T20I Series Due to Fitness Concerns.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch on this stadium is regarded as the playground for batsmen, but still, early wickets have offered bowlers a good grip on the match. A total of 175 plus is expected on this pitch.

