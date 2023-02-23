New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Thursday announced the complete schedule and fixtures for LLC Masters to be played in Doha, Qatar from March 10 - March 20.

LLC Masters matches are scheduled at Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

The first match is scheduled between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at 8:00 PM IST and 5:30 PM AST, local Qatar time. Overall, eight matches are scheduled for the series and all the matches are scheduled at the same venue.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said in a statement from LLC, "Legends League Cricket Masters last season was a huge success. We got a heartwarming response from the fans for the first season. We hope to make it a wonderful experience for our viewers."

"Despite COVID-19 restrictions, we had more than 250 million viewership during the first season and we are expecting a tremendous response this year from fans across the globe. Legends from more than 12 countries are participating and the atmosphere will be exhilarating across the stadium and the city with more than 70 cricketing legends present at the same venue for more than 8 days for the whole tournament," added Raheja.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, "We hope to bring back memories for our fans with some serious cricket from their favourite legends. I am looking forward to watching legends fight for the LLC Masters title."

Legends League Cricket on Wednesday announced confirmation from Aaron Finch for playing in LLC Masters in Doha.

He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on the 6th of February 2023.

Aaron represented Australia in 254 international matches in different formats, playing five Tests, 146 ODIs and 103 T20Is. He led the Australian team in 76 T20Is and 55 ODIs before retiring. In his illustrious career of 12 years, he scored 8,804 runs with 17 ODI centuries and two T20 tons.

Aaron Finch on his association with LLC Masters said, "I am really excited to be joining Legends League Cricket, I think it is a fantastic initiative and looking forward to playing with and against a lot of high-quality former international cricketers."

The list of confirmed players for LLC Masters includes Eoin Morgan, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle and S Sreesanth. Abdul Razzaq and Isuru Udana will be playing for the first time in Legends League Cricket. (ANI)

