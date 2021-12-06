Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 6 (ANI): Phil Salt peppered a breathtakingly 27-ball 67 showcased by 5 sixes in Dambulla Giants run triumph over Kandy Warriors in the second fixture of the Lanka Premier League on the second day of the mega tournament at the R Premadasa Stadium on Monday.

The England born 25-year old right-hand wicket-keeper set the tone in a pulsating 97-run partnership for the first wicket off 46 balls with Niroshan Dickwella (39).

The six power-play overs realised 74 with Salt's contribution 39 and Dickwella 30. What would have been a magical three-figure opening partnership went as under when Dickwella was caught trying to hit over mid-on by Angelo Perera off Lahiru Kumara. He hit 5 fours and a six.

Ramesh Mendis, who made an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls inclusive of 2 sixes and a boundary, came back to bamboozle Kandy Warriors to decimate the frontline.

The 26-year old right-arm off-spinner struck double blows removing Kamindu Mendis for 17 and the Warriors skipper Angelo Perera for 24 in the space of three balls in the second and fourth deliveries of the 10th over to finish with figures of 3 for 21. Quickie Nuwan Pradeep chipped in with 3 for 31.

Dambulla Gladiators ran up 190 for 8 off 20 and had a tight rein over Kandy Warriors whose rear guard of Rovman Powell 42 off 21 with 4 sixes and a boundary and Sachindu Colombage 27 not out and Ishan Jayaratne 18 was not enough.

Phil Salt had done enough to rub salt into the opposition for the Englishman with three career ODIs to take the Player of the Match award. (ANI)

