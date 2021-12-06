A defeat to Manchester United did derail their confidence a bit but Arsenal would be eyeing a return to winning ways once again when they face Everton in a Premier League 2021-22 match on Tuesday, December 7. The match would be played at the Goodison Park and would start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Mikel Arteta's men did pretty well to revive their Premier League campaign following a disastrous start but losses to Liverpool and Manchester United did do a bit of damage. Now they need to win matches consistently once again in order to keep up building pressure for a top-four spot on the Premier League points table. Arsenal currently are placed seventh with 23 points from 14 games and they have a chance to move right up to fifth if they win this match against Everton. Manchester United 1–0 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights: Fred Scores As Ralf Rangnick Era at Old Trafford Gets Off to Winning Start

The Toffees on the other hand, are languishing on the 16th spot with just 15 points to their name and it is increasingly likely that they would end up somewhere in the top 15. They have had a terrible run of form this season and even the experience of Rafa Benitez has not been able to do much good for the Merseyside club. Arsenal are clear favourites to secure three points in Liverpool but Everton can pack a punch and pull off a surprise.

When is Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Goodison Park in Liverpool. The game will be held on December 07, 2021 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar.

