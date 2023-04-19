Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants scored 154 for seven against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Wednesday.
Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets.
Brief scores:
Lucknow Super Giants: 154/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 51, K L Rahul 39; R Ashwin 2/23).
