Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Andrew Tye replaced Mohsin Khan in the LSG playing XI.

For CSK, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius and Mukesh Choudhary come in for Adam Milne, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

