New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is stable and due to be discharged from the hospital shortly after sustaining a head injury during the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, said IPL in a statement.

Ngidi was stretchered off into an ambulance and taken off the field to eventually be hospitalised after he fell to the ground on his head while attempting a catch.

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In a post on X, IPL gave an update on Ngidi's condition, saying that the South African pacer is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital.

"Update: Lungisani Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team's match against Punjab Kings. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain. Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. Vipraj Nigam is on the field as a concussion substitute," the IPL's X post reads.

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https://x.com/IPL/status/2048038448049836186?s=20

In the third over of Punjab Kings' innings, bowled by Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi went for a catch off a lofted shot from Priyansh Arya. He tracked the ball while back-pedalling but never seemed in control of the attempt, stretching backwards without getting a fingertip to it. In the process, he landed heavily on his head, making for a worrying moment on the field.

The Delhi Capitals camp was visibly worried as a stretcher was brought onto the field for Lungi Ngidi. The team physio and doctors attended to him while he lay on the ground. An ambulance later arrived on the field, and even opposition coach Ricky Ponting walked out to check on the situation.

Ngidi was eventually taken off the field in the ambulance and was transported to Max Hospital, Pusa Road in Karol Bagh, for further treatment. (ANI)

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