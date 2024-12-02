Lyon (France), Dec 2: Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze says he is fine amid reports he was robbed at his home after a French league match.

Mikautadze posted a message on social media on Monday to say he was not hurt and thanked his fans for their messages of support. Ligue 1 2024–25: Rock-Bottom Montpellier Earns Stoppage-Time Draw Against LOSC Lille in Ill-Tempered Match.

Georges Mikautadze Confirms His Safety

According to reports in French media, the Georgia international was met at his home by two armed men after Lyon's 4-1 win over Nice on Sunday. Local media said the individuals forced him to let them into his house and hand over belongings worth between 1,50,000 euros (USD 1,57,000) and 2,00,000 euros (USD 2,10,000). Mason Greenwood’s Late Penalty Helps Olympique de Marseille Beat AS Monaco 2–1 and Move Into Second Place in Ligue 1 2024–25 Points Table.

Mikautadze joined Lyon from Metz this summer. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 17 matches in all competitions this season. (AP)

