Paris, Dec 2 (AP) Mason Greenwood's late penalty gave Marseille a 2-1 home win over Monaco and lifted the team over its rival into second place in the French league.

Greenwood placed the ball into the bottom left corner in the 89th minute for his ninth league goal of the season on Sunday — level with Lille's Jonathan David and one behind Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola in the scoring charts.

Also Read | India vs Japan, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND U19 vs JPN U19 Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Marseille moved above Monaco on goal difference, with both sides seven points behind leader PSG.

Monaco's defeat exposed shortcomings in coach Adi Hütter's young and talented yet error-prone team.

Also Read | PKL 2024: Devank Dalal Leads Patna Pirates to Win over Bengal Warriorz.

Monaco lost 3-2 at home to Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after leading that game 2-1 before conceding twice in the last six minutes.

After going unbeaten in its first 11 games in all competitions this season, Hütter's erratic side has had four defeats in the past seven matches — including at home to strugglers Angers and away to Nice after again taking the lead.

This time, Monaco scored first at Stade Velodrome when midfielder Aleksandr Golovin beat Gerónimo Rulli in the 41st minute with a slightly deflected strike after being set up by midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Brazilian winger Luis Henrique equalized for Marseille in the 53rd with a header from forward Neal Maupay's cross.

Earlier Sunday, Arnaud Nordin grabbed the equalizer in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as rock-bottom Montpellier earned a 2-2 home draw with Lille in an ill-tempered contest.

Moments after Nordin's goal, a player from each side was sent off. The incident happened when Montpellier forward Tanguy Coulibaly kicked the ball against Lille coach Bruno Genesio when it had already gone out for a throw in, prompting pushing and shoving from both sides. Coulibaly and Lille defender Mitchel Bakker were red carded.

Montpellier coach Jean-Louis Gasset had been sent off near the end of the second half and former Montpellier player Rémy Cabella — who plays for Lille — was involved in heated incidents.

Canada striker Jonathan David scored a penalty in each half for Lille, which is unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions and remained in fourth place.

David's second penalty in the 54th was awarded following a long video replay after Cabella tumbled.

David slotted it into the top right corner to move to nine league goals and 99 in 205 matches overall since joining Lille four years ago.

While the penalty review was taking place, Cabella argued with Montpellier midfielder Téji Savanier and TV images showed Cabella shoving his forearm into Savanier's face. Both players received a yellow card.

A clumsy challenge from Jordan Ferri on Matias Fernandez-Pardo led to the first penalty, and David tucked it calmly into the left corner.

Savanier's well-flighted corner from the right allowed defender Issiaga Sylla the chance to head the equalizer in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Cabella argued with some home fans after being substituted midway through the second half and was asked to stop remonstrating by the fourth official.

LACAZETTE HAT TRICK

Veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette scored a hat trick as Lyon beat Nice 4-1 to move into fifth place.

Lacazette gave Lyon the lead and restored it later in the first half after midfielder Sofiane Diop had equalized for sixth-place Nice.

Midfielder Jordan Veretout put Lyon 3-1 up before the break and Lacazette's penalty in the 70th put Lyon in total control.

The 33-year-old Lacazette is in his second spell with Lyon, having spent five seasons in the Premier League with Arsenal, and now totals 190 goals for the club.

Norway striker Joshua King and Vincent Sierro scored in midtable Toulouse's 2-0 home win against Auxerre, and midfielder Himad Abdelli netted as Angers won 1-0 at Le Havre to move out of the relegation zone.

PSG followed up its defeat against Bayern Munich with a tame 1-1 draw at home to struggling Nantes on Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)