Chengdu [China], August 8 (ANI): India's Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Abhishek Verma crashed out in the quarter-finals of the mixed team compound archery event at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu.

The Indian pair surrendered to a defeat against the Republic of Korea's Moon Yeeun and Lee Eun Ho by a 154-151 scoreline, in the mixed team compound category. This event will make its Olympic debut at LA 2028.

In a closely contested contest, the Indians trail 38-37 after the opening game. The South Koreans upped the ante and opened up a four-point lead in the second with a perfect 40 in response to another 37 from the Indian duo. The Indian archers continued their pursuit to reduce the four-point deficit in the final two rounds, but failed to conjure a way.

Earlier in the tournament, Dhamangaonkar and Abhishek earned top seeding for the mixed team event after topping the qualification round with a combined score of 1415. On the other hand, the Korean team, with 1392, were seeded eighth.

Abhishek and Dhamangaonkar clinched the bronze medal in mixed team compound archery at the last edition of the World Games held in Birmingham back in 2022.

Meanwhile, four of the five Indian archers qualified for the quarter-finals and will be in contention for a medal. Two-time individual Asian Games silver medallist Abhishek Verma received a bye in the first round of the men's compound draw. He then went on to defeat Jean Pizarro of Puerto Rico by 149-143.

Rishabh Yadav defeated Riku Van Tonder of New Zealand and Julio Barillas of Guatemala to storm into the men's quarters. Rakesh Kumar bowed out after losing to Batuhan Akcaoglu of Turkey by 147-146.

In the women's compound individual event, Parneet Kaur ousted South Africa's Jeanine Van Kradenburg and the fifth-seeded Mexican Mariana Bernal Sanchez to secure her entry in the quarter-finals.

Madhura Dhamangaonkar, who won the women's individual gold medal at the Shanghai leg of the 2025 Archery World Cup, received an opening-round bye before overwhelming Geesa Bybordy of the Islamic Republic of Iran comfortably in the round of 16. (ANI)

