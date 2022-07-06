Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

In Gwalior, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar received the torch from KS Rathore and handed it over to Ojas Singh. Ojas took the torch forward to Gwalior fort.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test: 8 Memorable Moments of Epic Series Finale at Edgbaston.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City- GWALIOR: July 5 Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare @nstomar received the torch from KS Rathore and handed over to Ojas Singh. Young Ojas also took the Torch to Gwalior Fort #India4ChessOlympiad #AmritMahotsav," tweeted SAI Media.

Earlier on Tuesday, the torch travelled to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Premier League Player Booked for Suspicion of Rape, Further Charged for Two More Allegations of the Crime: Report.

Grandmaster Saptarshi Roy took the torch forward in Jhansi in presence of AICF President Dr Sanjay Kapoor. He also took the torch forward to Jhansi Fort.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City- JHANSI: July 5 Rama Niranjan, MLC received the torch at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Jhansi. GM Saptarshi Roy Chowdhary takes the Torch forward in Jhansi in presence of @DrSK_AICF President AICF #India4ChessOlympiad," tweeted SAI Media.

"GM Saptarshi Roy Chowdhary @SRC2010 also takes the Torch to Jhansi Fort Take a look," added SAI Media in another tweet.

Other cities that have been covered so far include Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut, Kanpur, Kevadia, Ahmedabad, Dandi, Surat, Jaipur, Daman, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhopal and Indore.

The torch relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The torch will travel to 75 cities for 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Over 200 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at various identified venues.

This year, for the very first time, the International Chess Body, FIDE, instituted the Chess Olympiad Torch which is part of the Olympic tradition but was never done in the Chess Olympiad. India is the first-ever country to have the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay.

The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)