Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): World No.16 Madison Keys advanced to her third successive quarterfinal after overpowering Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-0 at the Citi Open in Washington DC on Thursday.

After knocking out Brady, Keys will face either No.4 seed Maria Sakkari or Leylah Fernandez on Friday for a spot in the semifinals.

Also Read | Pakistan Government, PCB Seek Written Assurance From ICC for Babar Azam and His Team's Security During ICC World Cup 2023 in India: Report.

Brady broke serve in the first game of the match, but Keys answered with four straight games to take a 4-1 lead.

Brady fought back with a burst of her own, saving two set points on her own serve before breaking Keys to regain control at 5-4. Brady was broken for the third time in the set when serving to tie the game.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-0 Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023: Mariners Deliver Five-Star Performance to Begin Campaign on Winning Note.

"I think I'm not the only person on tour to say that we're so happy to have Jenny back. She's had such a long road and we're so happy she's back from injury and playing some great tennis," WTA.com quoted Keys as saying.

Keys extended their lead in the second set. Due to light concerns, play was delayed at 6-4, 3-0, and the match was shifted to Stadium Court, but the change in environment did not deter the former World No.7. She won the match on her fourth match point.

"Unfortunately, we had to play each other so early but I think there's a lot of great tennis for Jenny to play. Her level in the first set was very high so I have no doubt that she'll be back where she should be soon," Keys said.

Elsewhere on Day 3, defending champion Liudmila Samsonova returned to the quarterfinals after posting a 6-1, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea. Samsonova will face either No.2 seed Caroline Garcia or Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)