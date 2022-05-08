Madrid [Spain], May 8 (ANI): Alexander Zverev on Saturday defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to enter the summit clash of the Madrid Open 2022.

Following his 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win, the German will now aim to complete his Madrid title defence against the teenager Carlos Alcaraz.

In a match that largely favoured the server throughout, Zverev capitalised on his first two break opportunities to set him on the path to his 10th ATP Masters 1000 final. The second seed is seeking his sixth title at that level, with his five current crowns the most of any active player outside the Big 4.

The German also improved his ATP head-to-head record to 4-7 against Tsitsipas, earning his first clay-court win over the fourth seed in the process. The two-time Madrid champion (2018, 2021) is now to 8-1 against Top 10 opponents in the Spanish capital, where his overall record is a pristine 19-2.

Zverev will now meet Alcaraz in the final as he made it consecutive victories over tennis legends at the Madrid Open as the 19-year-old Spaniard clinched a stirring 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) win over Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Spanish sensation backed up his win over Rafael Nadal in Friday's quarter-finals in spectacular style on Manolo Santana Stadium, recovering from the disappointment of losing the first-set tie-break to complete the biggest win of his career against World No. 1 Djokovic. (ANI)

