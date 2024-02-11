Sports News | Madrid''s Bellingham Asks to Be Substituted After Hurting Left Ankle in Win over Girona

Feb 11, 2024
Madrid, Feb 11 (AP) Jude Bellingham asked to be substituted with a hurt left ankle after scoring two goals in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona in the Spanish league.

Bellingham appeared to twist his ankle after it was stepped on by Girona's Pablo Torre early in the second half. The England midfielder was briefly treated by team doctors before returning to the field.

But after he tapped in an easy second goal in the 55th, Bellingham soon sat down on the turf and asked to come off. He walked off the field gingerly but on his own power.

Madrid visits Leipzig on Tuesday to start their Champions League round-of-16 matchup.

“Bellingham picked up a sprained ankle,” coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “They'll assess him tomorrow. I hope we can have him fit for Tuesday.”

His double gave Bellingham 20 goals across all competitions since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The win gave leader Madrid a five-point advantage over second-placed Girona. (AP)

