Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Hubli Tigers were clinical and produced a fine all-round display, as they defeated the Mangaluru Dragons by 23 runs in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium.

The win takes the Hubli Tigers to the top of the points table, and the Mangaluru Dragons drop down to third spot, as per a press release from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Captain Devdutt Padikkal scored a half-century for the Hubli Tigers. He was ably supported by the experienced Abhinav Manohar, before bowlers KC Cariappa and Yash Punja bagged three-wicket hauls, and Shreesha Achar and Nathan D'Mello returned with two each. For the Mangaluru Dragons, Kranthi Kumar was yet again in fine form, finishing with a three-wicket haul, whilst Macneil Noronha top scored.

Batting first, the Hubli Tigers looked to start quickly with Taha and Devdutt Padikkal taking guard. The openers were quick to find the fence in the early exchanges, putting on a 23-run stand before Taha was dismissed for 11 off 10 balls, by Ronit More. After that, the Mangaluru Dragons struck again as Vijaya Basavaraj Raj was accounted for by Macneil Noronha, for a duck.

In a spot of bother, the Hubli Tigers had to absorb the pressure, as the Mangaluru Dragons kept things tight for a few overs. However, Padikkal and Krishnan Shrijith (18 off 22 balls) put on a 46-run stand for the third wicket, laying the foundations for a strong finish.

On cue, the duo of Padikkal and Abhinav Manohar went through the gears. Manohar smashed 36 off 20 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes, whilst Padikkal matched him shot for shot at the other end. Manohar was the next to depart off Shreevathsa Acharya's bowling, ending a brisk 59-run partnership for the fourth wicket, a few deliveries after Padikkal had brought up his half-century in the 16th over. At 136/5 in the 18th over, Padikkal, who was looking to keep up the scoring rate, fell to Kranthi Kumar for a well-made 63 off 45 balls. He hit six boundaries and two sixes in that time.

Shivkumar Rakshith (8), Manvanth Kumar L (6), KC Cariappa (1*) and Shreesha Achar (1*) added a total of 16 runs to the cause, as the Hubli Tigers finished with 152/7 in their 20 overs, the KSCA press release added.

After the breather, the Mangaluru Dragons were out of the blocks at a good clip, with openers Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR striking the ball well. The duo were going at close to 10 runs an over, and put on 39 within the first four overs. Sharath BR is getting 22 off 13, with three boundaries and a maximum, before KC Cariappa knocks him over. Aneesh KV could not hang in there and was KC Cariappa's next wicket, two deliveries later, for a duck. Gowda had Thippa Reddy for company, and the duo guided the Dragons to a healthy 55/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Gowda was the next to fall, cleaned up for 19 off 17 balls, by Yash Punja, with the score at 59/3 in the eighth over. After that, Thippa Reddy was joined by Macneil Noronha, with the latter taking up the onus of upping the ante through the middle overs. The counter-attack from the two batters pushed the Mangaluru Dragons into a good position. However, the Hubli Tigers turned to KC Cariappa, and he responded brilliantly, conceding one run and dismissing Macneil Noronha for 35 off 24 deliveries. Noronha, who hit three fours and as many sixers, was KC Cariappa's third wicket.

The next four deliveries turned the game on its head as Yash Punja first removed Thippa Reddy for 21 off 24 balls, and then cleaned up Shreyas Gopal for a second-ball duck. Yash Punja finished his spell with a double-wicket maiden, and the momentum was firmly with the Hubli Tigers. S Shivraj was the next to be dismissed for 2 by Nathan D'Mello, with the score at 115/7 after 15.3 overs, and the Mangaluru Dragons in trouble.

Aadarsh Prajwal (8) and Kranthi Kumar (1) were the next to depart as Shreesha Achar finished the night with two wickets. In the next over, Nathan D'Mello put the seal on the win when he packed off Sachin Shinde for 10.

Brief scores: Hubli Tigers 152/7 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 63, Abhinav Manohar 36; Kranthi Kumar 3/40) vs Mangaluru Dragons 129 all out in 18.3 overs (Macneil Noronha 35, Sharath BR 22; KC Cariappa 3/9). (ANI)

