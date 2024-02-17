New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh by 45 runs to win the Indian Deaf Cricket Association's third Test National Cricket Championship Trophy for Deaf here on Saturday.

The tournament was organised by the IDCA in association with Serum Institute of India.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the final, Maharashtra won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The winning team was presented with the trophy and the cheque of Rs. 1 lakh while the runner-up side was awarded Rs. 50,000.

Also Read | WPL 2024: UP Warriorz's Shweta Sehrawat Eagerly Aiming for Success, Ready To Capitalize on Dream-Like Run.

The best player in various categories -- batting, bowling and fielding -- were also felicitated for their performance.

The six-day championship began on February 12 at Essex Farms Cricket Club & Haryana Cricket Academy, Chhawla, New Delhi, with a match between Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir participated in this tournament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)