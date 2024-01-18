Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18 (ANI): When Maharashtra kabaddi player Anuj Gawade started packing his bags for the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, Tamil Nadu, his first instinct was to pack his books along with the playing jerseys considering that his 12th standard board exams are just a month away.

Kabaddi action is scheduled to start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday and Maharashtra boys are keen on challenging the hegemony of Haryana this time around.

And Gawade is determined to put his best foot forward on both fronts.

"I wasn't good at studies, so I focused more on sports. But I don't want to lose my focus on studies. That is why, I brought my books here. I will prepare for the boards whenever I will get the time," said Gawade as quoted from a Khelo India release.

Hailing from Dhanori village in Pune district, Gawade got hooked to the sport after watching his seniors in action.

"In our village, seniors used to play kabaddi, so we started playing too. First at the school level, and gradually we progressed. There is nothing else besides Kabaddi," Gawade said, who has been playing competitive Kabaddi for last five years.

Initially his parents were worried that he might get injured while playing but have been the pillar of support ever since he started showing good results.

He went on to play in the Yuva Kabaddi series last year but missed the Pro Kabaddi League cut due to age restrictions.

"I want to do a lot for my father. For that, I want to play in the Pro Kabaddi League. I wasn't selected last year because I didn't fit the age criteria, but I will play next year," he said.

When not immersed in the Kabaddi fervour, Gawade continues to help his parents in the field or does odd jobs.

"Working in the field gives me some strength and fitness too," he explained.

In Chennai, Gawade is hopeful of an all-round display on the mat and off it to make it a journey to remember. (ANI)

