Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): With the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship just wrapping up in Pune, as many as 11 players who are going to participate in the upcoming Prime Table Tennis League have won medals across various categories at the State Table Tennis Championships.

Jash Modi of TSTTA won the title in the Boys Under 19 category and was a semi-finalist in the men's category while Raegan Albuquerque defeated Siddesh Pandey to reign supreme at the championships in the men's category. Taneesha Kotecha, claimed the top spot in the U19 girls' category, securing a gold medal. Similarly, Jennifer Varghese emerged victorious in the women's category, earning gold at the championships, a release said.

Also Read | BCCI Claims Former Indian Cricket Team Sponsor Byju’s Has Defaulted Payment of Rs 158 Crore, Takes Online Education Company to National Company Law Tribunal: Report.

Tanish Pendse defeated Shouren Soman to clinch the Under 15 title, Shouren also reached the semi-finals of the Boys Under 17 category. Divyanshi Bhowmick secured the gold in the Girls Under 17 category defeating Ikshika Umate. Ikshika Umate also won the gold in the Girls Under 15 category. In the U13 category, Nilay Patekar and Sanvi Puranik stood out, winning gold in Boys and Girls respectively.

Nilay Pattekar in the U13 boys category won the gold and Sanvi Puranik in the girls U13 category won the gold.

Also Read | PCB Grants NOCs to Pacers Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Leg-Spinner Usama Mir for BBL 2023-24.

Abhishek Jain CEO of Prime Table Tennis said, "We are delighted that 11 athletes who are part of the Prime Table Tennis have secured medals at the recently concluded Maharashtra State Table Tennis championships and further 11 players were in the semi-finals which speaks volume of the game quality the second season of Prime Table Tennis will witness."

"We at Prime Table Tennis want to provide a platform to the athletes to raise their levels and also provide opportunities to budding athletes. We have already inked a 5-year MOU with the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association, representing a significant leap towards popularising the sport and making it more accessible and engaging to a broader audience. We want every player to become a brand and establish themselves as the face of Maharashtra Table Tennis which will make the sport lucrative for sponsors."

Jash Modi, the winner of the Under-19 boy's category who will be playing for Lion Warriors at the Prime Table Tennis League, said, "Winning the Maharashtra state championships was a dream come true and I want to continue the good form into Prime Table Tennis. I'm looking forward to a challenging yet exhilarating season, aiming to bring my best to the table and make it an unforgettable event for fans."

Season 2 will feature eight teams, taking a total of 56 top-tier athletes, with seven players representing each team. The players were selected through a player auction, which was held on November 5, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)