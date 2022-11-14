New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Hardik Pandya should be made full-time captain in the shortest format ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup and India need to start rebuilding from the limited over series in New Zealand, said former chairman of the selection committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

India made semifinal exit from the just-concluded T20 World Cup after suffering a 10-wicket hammering from eventual champions England. The heavy defeat marked India's fifth knockout loss in last six World Cups.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Retention Day: Know Date, Timing, Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details.

"See if I was the Chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup, straight away, I'd put it that way – number one," Srikkanth said on Star Sports show 'Match Point'.

"And start rebuilding a side right from today, that is from the New Zealand series which is going to happen in a weeks' time.

Also Read | South Africa Tour of Australia 2022-23: Gerald Coetzee Earns Maiden Call-Up, Theunis De Bruyn, Sarel Erwee and Heinrich Klaasen Recalled.

"You start from today, the preparation for the World cup, you need to understand, starts 2 years in advance. So, you do whatever you want to do, the trial and error policy, do whatever you want, try it for one year, then you form a team and by 2023 make sure this is going to be at the level that is going to play the World Cup. "

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in New Zealand starting Friday, where Hardik will lead the side in the shortest format.

The former opener said India need to identify more fast bowling all-rounders ahead of the 2024 edition.

"You need more fast-ball all-rounders. Let's see, 1983 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, why did we win? We had many fast-ball all-rounders and semi all-rounders.

"So, to identify these guys - guys like Hooda, like Hooda, there are going to be so many more Hoodas."

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan, who was part of the country's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, said India should not depend on just one captain and need to develop a group of leaders in the squad.

"I'm not saying that if you change the captain you change the result, if you go like that you're not going to change the result. And with Hardik Pandya, you need to understand, we all need to understand, that he's a fast bowling all-rounder. He has injury issues as well," he said.

"What if he is your captain who is getting injured right before the World cup? And if you don't have any other leader ready, you'll be in a mess.

"So, what I personally think is that Hardik Pandya is a leader, who has done very well in the Gujarat Titians, won IPL, won the championship trophy. You need to find not one, but two leaders going forward to build their mark. You know just like we talk about openers - we need to have a group of openers, we also need to have a group of leaders."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)