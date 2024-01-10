Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A 52-year-old man fielding in a local cricket match here died after being hit on his head by a ball from another match underway on the same ground, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon on Dadkar cricket ground in Matunga area when the man, Jayesh Chunnilal Savla, was fielding for his team, an official said.

Two matches were going on simultaneously on the ground. A ball hit by a batter from the other match hit on the back side of Savla's head while he was facing the pitch where his team was playing, he said.

After the ball hit Savla, he collapsed on the ground and fell unconscious, the official said.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

Savla died due to a head injury, the official said, adding an accidental death report was registered at Matunga police station.

The matches were being played on the ground as part of a tournament organised by the Kutchi community, he said.

