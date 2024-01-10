Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had his three-match suspension for serious foul play against Crystal Palace overturned after a successful appeal by Everton, the Premier League club said. Calvert-Lewin was shown a straight red card in the FA Cup tie at Selhurst Park last Thursday for a challenge on Nathaniel Clyne following a VAR check, and was due to be suspended for three matches. Tottenham Hotspur Signs Germany Forward Timo Werner on Loan From RB Leipzig.

However, the Club appealed the red card on Friday and a statement from the FA on Tuesday confirmed the decision to overturn the ban. A statement from the FA, as quoted by Everton website, read: Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Everton’s next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

"The striker was sent off for serious foul play in the Emirates FA Cup game against Crystal Palace on Thursday, 4 January 2024."

Following the successful appeal, the striker will not serve a suspension and is now available for the Toffees' Premier League matches against Aston Villa on January 14 and Fulham on January 30, along with the FA Cup third-round replay against Palace on January 17.

