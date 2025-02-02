Manchester, Feb 2 (AP) Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez was carried off on a stretcher with a left leg injury during Manchester United's Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Martinez sustained the injury as he stretched to make a challenge on Palace forward Ismaila Sarr in the 76th minute.

The 27-year-old Martinez was in tears as he left the field at Old Trafford to applause from United fans.

United was losing the game 1-0 at the time.

Martinez had an injury-hit campaign last season, including time out with knee ligament damage. (AP) AM

