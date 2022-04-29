Vienna, Apr 29 (AP) Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was appointed Friday as coach of the Austrian national team.

Rangnick will start working with Austria in late May ahead of a Nations League game against Croatia on June 3, the Austrian soccer federation said. That is shortly after United's last scheduled game of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace on May 22.

Also Read | IPL 2022: KL Rahul Plays Textbook Strokes, Nothing 'Agricultural' About Them; Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Austria said he has agreed to a two-year deal with an automatic two-year extension through the 2026 World Cup if Austria qualifies for the 2024 European Championship.

"It is an honour for me to take up the position as head coach," Rangnick said in a statement, adding he looked forward to taking "a young, success-hungry team" to the European Championship.

Also Read | RR vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 44.

Rangnick said Thursday that he planned to continue in a role with United as a consultant when Erik ten Hag arrives as manager at the end of the season and that the arrangement would "would leave space for another job." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)