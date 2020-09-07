Manchester [UK], September 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Premier League 2020-21 season, Manchester City on Monday announced that forward Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both players are currently observing a self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19," the club said in a statement.

"Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus," it added.

City finished 18 points behind eventual champions Liverpool in the Premier League, lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals and suffered an early exit in the Champions League at the hands of Lyon.

City will play against Wolves in their opening game of the season on September 22. (ANI)

