Manchester [UK], May 19 (ANI): Manchester United is likely to miss a crucial star in their vital clash against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The top goal scorer for the Red Devils this season, Marcus Rashford could be sidelined against Bournemouth after reportedly falling ill.

"Rashy (Rashford) trained well the whole week but today he reported he is ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and see tomorrow," Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said in the pre-match conference as quoted by Sky Sports.

With Rashford likely to miss the fixture, United still have some hope as their star French defender Raphael Varane will be available for Saturday's clash.

"So a positive, Varane definitely available, Scott joined in training, if training goes well he will be in," Ten Hag confirmed.

A victory will take Manchester United one step closer towards the UEFA Champions League spot with Liverpool right on their tail. Ten Hag has emphasized that everything is in their hand and they will look at each game and

"When I see this project, first of all, it's important to get in the Champions League," he said. "I don't think today at that standard, I look to the next game, and that's Bournemouth.

"We have to win that game to get in the Champions League. We have everything in our hands so focus on the game, the games coming up, the first game is the most important."

On the eve of Manchester United's clash, Phil Jones announced his departure at the end of the season. Ten Hag hasn't had an opportunity to spend much time with Jones, but he believes that he has had a great career with the club.

"Yes, [I have for] 20 minutes [in the] first training [session] of the year! But, I think he has [had] a great career, what he achieved, winning the Premier League, winning the FA Cup, winning the Europa League, being present at two World Cups, a massive career at Man United. So, all the credit for his career," Ten Hag concluded. (ANI)

