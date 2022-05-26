Manchester [UK], May 26 (ANI): Manchester United are set to play Atletico Madrid for a pre-season match before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The match will take place on July 30, with kick-off at 14:00 local time, and will see United return to play at the Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, exactly three years to the day since the Red Devils' last played there against Kristiansund in 2019.

Manchester United's football director, John Murtough, comments: "Pre-season is such an important part of the squad's preparations for the season ahead. Our players and coaching staff will be relishing the opportunity to play against such a high-calibre opponent in Atletico Madrid, as well as the chance to perform in front of a full stadium of passionate Norwegian fans."

Manchester United's chief operating officer, Collette Roche, said: "Manchester United has a deep and long-standing relationship with Norway and we are delighted to be returning to play at the Ullevaal Stadium this summer. Our visit will coincide with the 40th anniversary of our official Norwegian supporters' club, reflecting the strength of support we have in the country.

"We know that both our locally-based and travelling fans will provide a great reception for the team," she added. (ANI)

