New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday introduced the National Sports Governance Bill in Lok Sabha that proposes to institute a Board which will have sweeping powers to lay down rules and oversee the functioning of federations, including the cash-rich BCCI.

Mandaviya introduced the bill that has provisions for a National Sports Board (NSB) to create a stringent system of accountability. All National Sports Federations (NSFs) will have to attain NSB's recognition for access to central government funding.

Another striking feature is the proposal for a National Sports Tribunal, which will have the powers of a civil court and decide disputes ranging from selection to election involving federations and athletes. Once instituted, Tribunal's decisions can only be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The bill makes some concessions on the issue of age cap for administrators by allowing those in the bracket of 70 to 75 to contest elections if the concerned international bodies' statutes and byelaws allow for it. It is a departure from the national sports code that capped the age limit at 70.

"...as a part of the preparatory activities for the bidding of Summer Olympic Games 2036, it is imperative that the sports governance landscape undergoes a positive transformation to bring better outcomes, sporting excellence and aids in improved performance in major international competitions," read the bill's statement of objectives.

All recognised national sports bodies would also come under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, something that the BCCI has vehemently opposed since it is not dependent on government funding.

The ministry has insisted that the BCCI, which is now part of the Olympic movement following cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angles Games roster, will have to comply with the provisions of the bill once it becomes an act.

The NSB will comprise a chairperson and its members will be appointed by the central government from "amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing."

The Board's constituents will also be expected to possess "special knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other related fields."

The appointments would be done based on the recommendations of a search-cum-selection committee, according to the draft bill that has been finalised after extensive consultations with stake-holders and public inputs.

The selection committee would be made up of the Cabinet Secretary or Secretary Sports as chairperson, the Director General of the Sports Authority of India, two sports administrators who have each served as the President or Secretary General or Treasurer of a National Sports Body and one eminent sportsperson who is a Dronacharya, or Khel Ratna or Arjuna awardee.

"...there is a felt need for a comprehensive legislation to improve the governance of the sports bodies and achieve better results in sports and reduce the disputes and litigation, inter alia, involving sports federations," stated the objectives of the bill.

"There is an imperative need to curb factionalism, and administrative interventions which adversely affects the organised development of sports and related activities in India and also for its better presentation before the international sports community," it added.

The NSB will have the mandate to de-recognise a national body that fails to hold elections for its Executive Committee or has committed "gross irregularities in the election procedures."

Failure to publish annual audited accounts or "misused, misapplied or misappropriated public funds" would also be liable for action by the NSB but it would be required to consult the concerned global body before making its move.

The bill also provides for a National Sports Election Panel consisting of former members of the Election Commission of India or the State Election Commission or former Chief Electoral Officers of the States or Deputy Election Commissioners.

"(They) shall act as electoral officers to oversee the conduct of free and fair elections to the Executive Committees and the Athletes Committee of the National Sports Bodies," the bill stated.

Mandaviya also introduced The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill-2025 that seeks to incorporate the changes sought by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which objected to "government interference" in the functioning of the country's Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The act was originally passed in 2022 but its implementation had to be put on hold due to objections raised by WADA.

The world body objected to the institution of a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports, which was empowered to make recommendations to the government on anti-doping regulations.

The Board, which was to comprise a chairperson and two members appointed by the central government, was also authorised to oversee the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and even issue directions to it.

WADA rejected this provision as government interference in an autonomous body.

In the amended bill, the Board has been retained but without the powers to oversee NADA or the advisory role it was previously assigned.

