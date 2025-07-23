Aged only 21 years, playing only her fourth ODI, India women's national cricket team medium-fast bowler Kranti Goud made headlines during the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025 at the Riverside Ground in England. Kranti Goud presented a majestic spell in the second innings of the fixture, picking six wickets in her 9.5 overs, after giving away just 52 runs. In this wonderful spell, the young prospect also bowled a maiden. Her spell was one of the prime factors in the narrow 13-run victory clinched by the Women in Blue. Kranti Gaud Becomes Fifth India Women Bowler To Claim Six-Wicket Haul in WODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025.

It has not been much of a time since Kranti Goud started gaining fame. In popular cricket, the 21-year-old youngster has received very little exposure to date. Before the six-wicket haul, which made her the fifth Indian woman to attain the feat, she had played only four international matches. Kranti Goud, with her six-wicket haul, was clinical to help captain Harmanpreet Kaur & co. win the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 ODI series 2-1. On that note, read below to know some quick facts about Kranti Goud. India Women Beat England Women by 13 Runs in 3rd ODI 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kranti Gaud Shine As IND-W Clinch Series 2-1.

Kranti Goud Quick Facts

#Kranti Goud was born on August 11, 2003

#Kranti Goud represents the UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League, being picked in WPL 2025 auctions

#Kranti Goud represents the Madhya Pradesh Women's Cricket Team in domestic

#Kranti Goud is the only fifth bowler to pick a six-wicket haul in ODIs for the India women's national cricket team

#Kranti Goud made her international debut for the Women in Blue on May 11, 2025, in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo

#Kranti Goud made her T20I debut for India women on July 12, 2025, at Birmingham, against England Women

#In her first season at the WPL, Kranti Goud picked six wickets in eight WPL 2025 matches

Kranti Goud is proving to be one of the most promising prospects in the India women's national cricket team. The recently crowned Women in Blue player is having a wonderful year in 2025. First, she got picked in the WPL auctions in December 2024, then she featured in eight WPL matches in her first season. Now, she has also made her debut in the national side in both formats of white-ball cricket.

